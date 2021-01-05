UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $440.79 Million

Equities research analysts expect that UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) will post $440.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for UniFirst’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $444.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $437.20 million. UniFirst posted sales of $465.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full year sales of $1.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for UniFirst.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $428.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.15 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.49%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNF. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UniFirst in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UniFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.67.

In other news, EVP Michael A. Croatti sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $162,919.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,626.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael A. Croatti sold 1,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.37, for a total transaction of $242,243.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,311.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,370 shares of company stock worth $423,063. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the second quarter worth $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in UniFirst by 806.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 399 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in UniFirst by 17.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in UniFirst by 17.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 906 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in UniFirst during the third quarter worth $208,000. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UNF traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $211.74. 4,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,499. UniFirst has a 12 month low of $121.89 and a 12 month high of $217.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

