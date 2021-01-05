UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised UniCredit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Societe Generale cut UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut UniCredit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Exane BNP Paribas cut UniCredit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, HSBC cut UniCredit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNCFF remained flat at $$9.29 on Tuesday. UniCredit has a 1-year low of $6.65 and a 1-year high of $15.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.28.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

