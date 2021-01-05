Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.83.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, September 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Shares of Ultra Clean stock opened at $33.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.64, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57. Ultra Clean has a 12-month low of $11.79 and a 12-month high of $37.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $363.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 12,930 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $465,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 108,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,768. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William Joe Williams sold 3,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $80,542.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,531.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,461 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,022. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ultra Clean by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,087,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,634,000 after purchasing an additional 120,561 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,714,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,433,000 after buying an additional 71,166 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 120.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 401,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,626,000 after buying an additional 219,505 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 322,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after buying an additional 7,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 275,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

