Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

ULTA has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.19.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $282.47 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $124.05 and a 12-month high of $304.65. The stock has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.76, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $274.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.45, for a total transaction of $1,195,249.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,421.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total transaction of $7,348,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,519.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,371 shares of company stock valued at $23,159,150 in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 185.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 741,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,814,000 after purchasing an additional 481,947 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 952.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 375,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,755,000 after purchasing an additional 339,719 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth approximately $74,905,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,288,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $288,300,000 after acquiring an additional 285,000 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,106,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $247,746,000 after acquiring an additional 227,605 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

