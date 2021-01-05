UBS Group Raises Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) Price Target to C$42.00

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and set a C$38.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Firstegy cut shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$38.20.

Get Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE PPL opened at C$30.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$32.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$31.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52 week low of C$15.27 and a 52 week high of C$53.79.

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.75 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.3399998 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.28%.

In related news, Director Leslie O’donoghue bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$28.76 per share, with a total value of C$71,888.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$492,547.82.

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Article: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.