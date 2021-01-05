UBS Group Analysts Give The Boeing (NYSE:BA) a $300.00 Price Target

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) received a $300.00 price target from equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 47.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Boeing from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised The Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on The Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.45.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Shares of BA opened at $202.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $218.67 and its 200 day moving average is $182.16. The company has a market capitalization of $114.44 billion, a PE ratio of -25.69 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $349.95.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing will post -8.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 158,231 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,284,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Trust Co of Kansas boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 23,845 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 10,348 shares during the period. Pantheon Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.24% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.