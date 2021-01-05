Ubiq (UBQ) Price Reaches $0.17 on Top Exchanges

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. Over the last week, Ubiq has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar. One Ubiq coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000517 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ubiq has a total market cap of $7.17 million and $8,078.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pirl (PIRL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ubiq can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

