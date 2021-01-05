U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $3.08 Per Share

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of U.S. Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.08 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.06. Wedbush also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.26 EPS.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on USB. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Stephens raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.58.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $46.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.47. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $57.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 302.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Featured Article: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.