Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Receives $130.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.13.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TPTX shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $88.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $85.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

TPTX opened at $118.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.92 and a beta of 1.30. Turning Point Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $134.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.34.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 18.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,079,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,066,000 after buying an additional 780,559 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 33.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,783,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,765,000 after buying an additional 695,062 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 18.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,702,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,123,000 after buying an additional 411,851 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 108.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 405,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,215,000 after buying an additional 210,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $12,455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

