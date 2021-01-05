Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TPB. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised Turning Point Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Turning Point Brands from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on Turning Point Brands in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

Shares of TPB opened at $43.02 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Turning Point Brands has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $47.95. The company has a market cap of $824.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.44 and a beta of 0.74.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.17. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Turning Point Brands’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Turning Point Brands news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $14,240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 25.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 7.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the third quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 20.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc and its subsidiaries manufacture, market, and distribute branded consumer products with active ingredients. The company operates in three segments: Smoking Products, Smokeless Products, and NewGen Products. The Smoking Products segment markets and distributes products primarily used as cannabis accessories, including rolling papers, paper cones, make-your-own cigar wraps, and other related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

