Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts Give Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) a C$5.50 Price Target

Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) has been assigned a C$5.50 price target by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WCP. Tudor Pickering upgraded Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$3.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Cormark raised their target price on Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$3.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. ATB Capital upped their price target on Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.75 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. CIBC increased their price objective on Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.77.

WCP stock traded up C$0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$5.19. 5,104,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,301,085. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$4.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.94. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.73 and a 52-week high of C$5.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.75. The company has a market cap of C$2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.89.

Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$256.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$240.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.54 per share, with a total value of C$76,173.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,363,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,002,056.61.

About Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO)

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,365 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

