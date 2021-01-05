Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trxade Group, Inc. is a web based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories and services. The company’s products and services include Web-based pharmaceutical marketplaces comprising Trxade.com and Trxade.com; Pharmabayonline, which offers access to proprietary pharmaceutical data analytics to the United States-based independent pharmacies; RxGuru, a software as a service-based desktop application that provides daily drug pricing and analytics to the independent pharmacists; and Pinnacle Tek, an information technology consulting and staffing solution. Trxade Group, Inc. is based in Lutz, Florida. “

Separately, National Securities began coverage on shares of Trxade Group in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

MEDS stock opened at $5.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.78 million, a P/E ratio of 180.33 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 16.81 and a current ratio of 19.89. Trxade Group has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $11.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.67.

Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Trxade Group had a negative return on equity of 8.28% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trxade Group will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Prashant Patel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total value of $39,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,260,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,665,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trxade Group stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) by 28.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Trxade Group worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 8.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trxade Group Company Profile

Trxade Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a business-to-business (B2B) web-based marketplace focused on the pharmaceutical industry in the United States. It operates through Trxade, Inc; Community Specialty Pharmacy, LLC; Integra Pharma, LLC; and Other segments. The company operates a web based market platform that enables commerce among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services.

