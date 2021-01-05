Truist Raises MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Price Target to $26.00

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Truist from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.65% from the company’s previous close.

MD has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub raised MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised MEDNAX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on MEDNAX from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.42.

MEDNAX stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.93. 35,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.03. MEDNAX has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $27.86.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $460.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.42 million. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MEDNAX will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 66,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $1,536,538.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,691,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,913,171. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MD. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 122,739 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in MEDNAX by 82.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in MEDNAX by 1.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 191,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in MEDNAX by 105.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 267,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after buying an additional 137,407 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in MEDNAX by 11.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

