Truist Increases UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target to $420.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Truist from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on UNH. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.45.

NYSE:UNH traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $347.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,029,874. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.53. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $367.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $32,478,823.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,257,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,260 shares of company stock worth $40,001,271 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNH. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% in the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 42.5% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

