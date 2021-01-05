Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.74% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Tronox Holdings plc is a vertically integrated mining and inorganic chemical business. The company mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments to paints, plastics, paper and other everyday products. It operates primarily in South Africa, Australia, United States, the Netherlands and Australia. Tronox Holdings plc, formerly known as Tronox Limited, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on TROX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Tronox from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine raised Tronox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub lowered Tronox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Tronox from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tronox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

TROX stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.58. 8,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,404,197. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 145.81 and a beta of 2.95. Tronox has a 1 year low of $3.97 and a 1 year high of $15.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.44 and a 200-day moving average of $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.34 million. Tronox had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 12.07%. Sell-side analysts expect that Tronox will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TROX. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tronox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. 55.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

