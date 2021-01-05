Trident Group Price Down 50% Over Last 7 Days (TRDT)

Trident Group (CURRENCY:TRDT) traded 97.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Trident Group token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and IDEX. Trident Group has a market capitalization of $1,755.00 and $7.00 worth of Trident Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Trident Group has traded down 50% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Trident Group alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00029568 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 118.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.07 or 0.00324363 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00125723 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.57 or 0.00514230 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.00272517 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00018664 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00049613 BTC.

Trident Group Profile

Trident Group launched on November 23rd, 2017. Trident Group’s total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,213,024 tokens. Trident Group’s official message board is medium.com/@TrustTheTrident . Trident Group’s official website is www.tridentgroup.io . Trident Group’s official Twitter account is @TrustTheTrident

Buying and Selling Trident Group

Trident Group can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trident Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trident Group should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trident Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Trident Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trident Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.