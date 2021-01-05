Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $29.21

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.21 and traded as high as $29.54. Tri-Continental shares last traded at $29.09, with a volume of 35,014 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.21 and its 200 day moving average is $26.87.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 3.8%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 0.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 87,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stolper Co raised its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 3.7% during the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 38,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 0.3% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 489,674 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 15.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,179 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Tri-Continental Company Profile (NYSE:TY)

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

