TRAXIA Market Capitalization Achieves $17,094.93 (TM2)

TRAXIA (CURRENCY:TM2) traded down 16% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Over the last seven days, TRAXIA has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. One TRAXIA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, LATOKEN and Hotbit. TRAXIA has a total market capitalization of $17,094.93 and approximately $29.00 worth of TRAXIA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00030383 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.56 or 0.00310253 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00124652 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.96 or 0.00515076 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.88 or 0.00274220 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00018234 BTC.

TRAXIA Profile

TRAXIA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 328,320,714 tokens. TRAXIA’s official website is traxia.co . The Reddit community for TRAXIA is /r/traxia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TRAXIA’s official message board is blog.traxia.co/@Traxia . TRAXIA’s official Twitter account is @traxianetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TRAXIA

TRAXIA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Hotbit and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRAXIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRAXIA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRAXIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

