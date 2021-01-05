TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TransMedics Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company. It is engaged in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients. The company offers Organ Care System, an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology which addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation. TransMedics Inc. is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TransMedics Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub upgraded TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TransMedics Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. TransMedics Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

NASDAQ:TMDX traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.52. 1,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,629. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.47 and its 200-day moving average is $16.08. TransMedics Group has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.02 million, a P/E ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 11.45, a quick ratio of 10.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.13. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 49.98% and a negative net margin of 143.93%. The company had revenue of $7.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 million. On average, research analysts expect that TransMedics Group will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in TransMedics Group by 12.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in TransMedics Group during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in TransMedics Group by 14.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in TransMedics Group during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in TransMedics Group by 24.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. 74.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

