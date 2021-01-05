TransEnterix Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC)

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 3,099 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 200% compared to the average volume of 1,033 call options.

TRXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TransEnterix in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransEnterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TransEnterix by 217.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 891,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 610,529 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TransEnterix by 377.3% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 129,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 102,746 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in TransEnterix during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TransEnterix in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in TransEnterix by 158.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 36,290 shares during the period.

Shares of TRXC stock opened at $1.17 on Tuesday. TransEnterix has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $2.62.

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.73 million.

About TransEnterix

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

