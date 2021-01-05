TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Shares Gap Down to $1.17

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.17, but opened at $1.06. TransEnterix shares last traded at $1.22, with a volume of 198,633 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have commented on TRXC shares. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TransEnterix in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransEnterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransEnterix in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransEnterix in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TransEnterix by 158.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 36,290 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of TransEnterix by 316.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 46,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TransEnterix by 377.3% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 129,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 102,746 shares during the last quarter.

About TransEnterix

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

