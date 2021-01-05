TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) (TSE:TA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.31.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TA shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

In other news, Senior Officer Brett Gellner sold 102,298 shares of TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.03, for a total value of C$923,750.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,382 shares in the company, valued at C$21,509.46. Also, Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima sold 35,000 shares of TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.41, for a total transaction of C$329,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$473,784.09. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,698 shares of company stock valued at $1,836,986.

Shares of TSE TA opened at C$9.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$9.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.61. TransAlta Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.23.

TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.48). The firm had revenue of C$514.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TransAlta Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. TransAlta Co. (TA.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -45.03%.

TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

