Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 1,133 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,820% compared to the typical volume of 59 call options.

In other news, EVP Dawne S. Hickton sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $255,823.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,354,039. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $4,273,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,092,978.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,802 shares of company stock valued at $7,977,002. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,347.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on J. Argus raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lowered Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.31.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $106.11 on Tuesday. Jacobs Engineering Group has a one year low of $59.29 and a one year high of $111.17. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.90.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.31. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

