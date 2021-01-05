Traders Purchase High Volume of Summit Materials Call Options (NYSE:SUM)

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 6,440 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 490% compared to the average daily volume of 1,091 call options.

NYSE:SUM opened at $20.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.43 and its 200-day moving average is $17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.44. Summit Materials has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $25.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.49.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.10). Summit Materials had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $645.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Summit Materials will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

SUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

In other news, insider Anne Lee Benedict sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $152,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,706.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph S. Cantie bought 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.66 per share, with a total value of $100,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,818.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 40.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,668,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964,258 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 352.1% during the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 873,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,046,000 after acquiring an additional 680,260 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Summit Materials during the third quarter worth $10,446,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Summit Materials during the second quarter worth $9,728,000. Finally, Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Summit Materials during the third quarter worth $8,270,000.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.