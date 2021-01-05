Traders Buy Large Volume of Lineage Cell Therapeutics Call Options (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 2,442 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 640% compared to the average volume of 330 call options.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Strategic Wealth Designers boosted its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 17.2% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 69,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 10,277 shares in the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. raised its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 8.7% during the third quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 5,048,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 402,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 291,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 58,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 11.4% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares in the last quarter.

Get Lineage Cell Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on LCTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Dawson James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.63.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.07. The stock had a trading volume of 97,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,210. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $2.04.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.