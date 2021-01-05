Traders Buy High Volume of El Pollo Loco Call Options (NASDAQ:LOCO)

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 2,149 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,721% compared to the typical volume of 118 call options.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LOCO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. El Pollo Loco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Get El Pollo Loco alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LOCO opened at $18.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.64. El Pollo Loco has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $19.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.70 million, a P/E ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.11 and its 200 day moving average is $16.51.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $111.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. El Pollo Loco’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that El Pollo Loco will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,800,864. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in El Pollo Loco by 1,689.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in El Pollo Loco by 178.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in El Pollo Loco in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in El Pollo Loco in the second quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in El Pollo Loco by 100.3% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers fire-grilling citrus-marinated chicken in various entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tostada salads, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as provides 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.