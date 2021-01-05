TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Stock Price Up 6.7% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) rose 6.7% on Monday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $78.00. The stock traded as high as $57.33 and last traded at $56.31. Approximately 980,855 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 571,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.78.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TPIC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.73.

In other TPI Composites news, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $51,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 27,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $1,144,917.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 448,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,859,228.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 392,425 shares of company stock valued at $15,967,820 in the last ninety days. 18.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in TPI Composites in the third quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in TPI Composites in the second quarter worth $35,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in TPI Composites in the third quarter worth $95,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 10,662.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Finally, Tao Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TPI Composites in the third quarter worth $156,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.74 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $474.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.03 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPI Composites Company Profile (NASDAQ:TPIC)

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

