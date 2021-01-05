ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) Stock Price Up 7.2%

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT)’s share price rose 7.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.85. Approximately 3,385,577 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 2,574,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $34.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.83.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ToughBuilt Industries stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 236,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 1.34% of ToughBuilt Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones; and kneepads.

