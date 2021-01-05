TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) vs. Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Critical Survey

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) and TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Seanergy Maritime and TORM, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seanergy Maritime 0 1 1 0 2.50 TORM 0 0 1 0 3.00

Seanergy Maritime presently has a consensus price target of $0.72, indicating a potential upside of 26.32%. Given Seanergy Maritime’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Seanergy Maritime is more favorable than TORM.

Volatility & Risk

Seanergy Maritime has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TORM has a beta of -389.34, suggesting that its stock price is 39,034% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Seanergy Maritime and TORM’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seanergy Maritime $86.50 million 0.44 -$11.70 million ($12.16) -0.05 TORM $693.00 million 0.82 $166.02 million N/A N/A

TORM has higher revenue and earnings than Seanergy Maritime.

Profitability

This table compares Seanergy Maritime and TORM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seanergy Maritime -21.30% -46.30% -5.59% TORM 17.76% 14.49% 7.21%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Seanergy Maritime shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.7% of TORM shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TORM beats Seanergy Maritime on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It owns a fleet of ten Capesize bulk carriers with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 11 years. The company is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

TORM Company Profile

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and diesel oil. As of March 13, 2020, it operated a fleet of approximately 80 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. TORM PLC is a subsidiary of Njord Luxco.

