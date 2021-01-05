Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Trading 5.9% Higher

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) shares traded up 5.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.72 and last traded at $0.72. 24,363,173 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average session volume of 12,891,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

The firm has a market cap of $137.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.77.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 226.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 54,824 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and licensing small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology portfolio includes vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases; and central nervous system (CNS) portfolio comprises small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.

