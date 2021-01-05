TOKPIE (TKP) One Day Volume Tops $291.00

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. During the last week, TOKPIE has traded 50.7% higher against the dollar. TOKPIE has a market capitalization of $516,821.91 and approximately $291.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TOKPIE token can currently be bought for about $0.0180 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges including VinDAX and token.store.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000075 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000831 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000032 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000121 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About TOKPIE

TKP is a token. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 tokens. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io

Buying and Selling TOKPIE

TOKPIE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: token.store and VinDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOKPIE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOKPIE using one of the exchanges listed above.

