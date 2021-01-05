Tokenomy Market Cap Hits $6.16 Million (TEN)

Tokenomy (CURRENCY:TEN) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 5th. Tokenomy has a total market cap of $6.16 million and $58,067.00 worth of Tokenomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tokenomy has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Tokenomy token can currently be bought for $0.0308 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00045252 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00007117 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00039172 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.62 or 0.00355120 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00014812 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00024751 BTC.

About Tokenomy

Tokenomy (TEN) is a token. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. Tokenomy’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Tokenomy’s official Twitter account is @TokenomyCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tokenomy’s official website is www.tokenomy.com . The official message board for Tokenomy is medium.com/@tokenomy

Tokenomy Token Trading

Tokenomy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenomy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokenomy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tokenomy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

