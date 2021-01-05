TMT Investments PLC (TMT.L) (LON:TMT) Shares Gap Down to $8.20

TMT Investments PLC (TMT.L) (LON:TMT)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.20, but opened at $7.80. TMT Investments PLC (TMT.L) shares last traded at $8.70, with a volume of 1,436 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4.53. The company has a market cap of £2.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,025.00.

Get TMT Investments PLC (TMT.L) alerts:

In other TMT Investments PLC (TMT.L) news, insider Alexander Selegenev sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 810 ($10.58), for a total transaction of £24,300 ($31,748.11).

TMT Investments PLC is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in startups, small and mid-sized companies. It does invest in pre-growth projects. It prefers to invest in technology, media, and telecommunications (TMT) sectors. It seeks to invest in high-growth technology companies across a number of core specialist sectors.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for TMT Investments PLC (TMT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMT Investments PLC (TMT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.