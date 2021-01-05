TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) (TSE:TMR) Trading 39.5% Higher

TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) (TSE:TMR) shot up 39.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.20 and last traded at C$2.19. 1,474,934 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 774,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.57.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TMR. National Bank Financial upgraded TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) from a “tender” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$1.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities raised TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) from a “tender” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$284.00 million and a P/E ratio of -0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) (TSE:TMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$70.50 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that TMAC Resources Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMAC Resources Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, developing, and mining mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is 100% owned Hope Bay Project covering an area of 1,101 square kilometers located in the Kitikmeot region of western Nunavut Territory.

