Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.23

Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.23 and traded as high as $20.42. Tivity Health shares last traded at $19.85, with a volume of 930,209 shares.

TVTY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tivity Health from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Guggenheim upgraded Tivity Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Tivity Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tivity Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.89.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.23. The company has a market capitalization of $965.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.60, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.40. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 40.68% and a positive return on equity of 36.30%. The firm had revenue of $254.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.97 million. On average, analysts expect that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TVTY. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tivity Health in the third quarter valued at $759,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Tivity Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $415,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tivity Health by 46.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 183,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 58,097 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Tivity Health by 512.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 179,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 149,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

About Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage and Medicare supplement programs; Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others.

