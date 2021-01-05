Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of TTNP stock opened at $3.23 on Tuesday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.04. The company has a market cap of $21.19 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.90.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 351.69% and a negative return on equity of 1,144.30%. Equities research analysts expect that Titan Pharmaceuticals will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) by 54.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 116,646 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 41,345 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.12% of Titan Pharmaceuticals worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on the treatment for chronic diseases. The company also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

