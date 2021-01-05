Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of TTNP stock opened at $3.23 on Tuesday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.04. The company has a market cap of $21.19 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.90.
Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 351.69% and a negative return on equity of 1,144.30%. Equities research analysts expect that Titan Pharmaceuticals will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.
About Titan Pharmaceuticals
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on the treatment for chronic diseases. The company also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism.
