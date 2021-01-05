Tidex Token (TDX) One Day Volume Hits $45.00

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. One Tidex Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC on exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. Tidex Token has a market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $45.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tidex Token has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00029968 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00124962 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.74 or 0.00251509 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.63 or 0.00519033 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.31 or 0.00275065 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00018156 BTC.

Tidex Token Token Profile

Tidex Token was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 tokens. Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange . Tidex Token’s official website is tidex.com

Buying and Selling Tidex Token

Tidex Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tidex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

