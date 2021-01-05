Thrive Token Trading 84.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (THRT)

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One Thrive Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, Liquid and IDEX. Thrive Token has a total market capitalization of $403,690.45 and approximately $14,471.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Thrive Token has traded 84.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00044624 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006835 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.49 or 0.00364137 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00039214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00014684 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00024948 BTC.

Thrive Token (CRYPTO:THRT) is a token. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,247,500 tokens. Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs . Thrive Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thriveico . Thrive Token’s official website is ico.thrivelabs.io

Thrive Token Token Trading

Thrive Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thrive Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thrive Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

