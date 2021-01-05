ThoreCoin (THR) Trading 26% Higher Over Last Week

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One ThoreCoin token can now be bought for $6,521.33 or 0.19531874 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ThoreCoin has a total market cap of $565.31 million and $41,058.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ThoreCoin has traded up 26% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00029697 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00120578 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.39 or 0.00243759 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.54 or 0.00501780 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00049805 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.72 or 0.00265724 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00018060 BTC.

About ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin launched on February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. The official message board for ThoreCoin is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com . ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

ThoreCoin Token Trading

ThoreCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

