Thore Cash Price Reaches $0.0005 (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 4th. In the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Thore Cash has a market capitalization of $29,823.64 and approximately $25,986.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thore Cash token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, BiteBTC and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.94 or 0.00485842 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004228 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000188 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003264 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Thore Cash Profile

Thore Cash (TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

Thore Cash Token Trading

Thore Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Mercatox and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

