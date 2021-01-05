Thomasville National Bank Takes $212,000 Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Thomasville National Bank bought a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in CSX by 347.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in CSX in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. 70.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $87.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $67.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $93.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.36.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

CSX announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CSX from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CSX from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Benchmark upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on CSX from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.16.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $349,054.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,130,989.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.