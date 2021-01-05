Thomasville National Bank Sells 2,500 Shares of Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN)

Thomasville National Bank lessened its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank owned approximately 0.12% of Colony Bankcorp worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Colony Bankcorp by 17.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Colony Bankcorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Colony Bankcorp by 8.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Colony Bankcorp by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CBAN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

CBAN opened at $14.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.04 and a 200 day moving average of $11.98. The company has a market cap of $134.89 million, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.63. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $16.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 8.09%.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. The company also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

