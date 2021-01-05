Thomasville National Bank Reduces Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Thomasville National Bank trimmed its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth about $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 136.4% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Chevron by 36.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist Securiti reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.72.

CVX opened at $84.71 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $121.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.22 and a 200-day moving average of $83.07.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th were given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.