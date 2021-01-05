Thomasville National Bank Has $671,000 Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,456 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Facebook were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 26,072 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,122,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 0.6% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 36,632 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,077,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its stake in Facebook by 1.4% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 61,960 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,227,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 1.4% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 37,510 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,756,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 0.8% in the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 59.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.06, for a total transaction of $112,063.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,030.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 973,560 shares of company stock worth $268,498,283. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FB stock opened at $268.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $766.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $275.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.54.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FB shares. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Facebook from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $330.00 price target on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub cut Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.21.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

