Thomasville National Bank Has $471,000 Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Thomasville National Bank reduced its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,560 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 802.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 397 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 517 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 804.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 615 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $131.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.44. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.76 and a one year high of $135.87.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 11,983 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $1,491,524.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,376.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.52.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.