Thingschain Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4,354.00 (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Thingschain token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Thingschain has a total market cap of $77,697.87 and approximately $4,354.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Thingschain has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,032.39 or 0.99704942 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00008148 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00018420 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000165 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00010577 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 45.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00058756 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 55.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Thingschain Token Profile

Thingschain (TIC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain

Thingschain Token Trading

Thingschain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thingschain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thingschain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

