The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Given New $74.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.04.

TJX opened at $66.81 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.20 and its 200-day moving average is $57.05. The TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $68.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $80.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.21, a PEG ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This is an increase from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.95%.

In related news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $4,768,548.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 269,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,514,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,571,841 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,084,911,000 after acquiring an additional 7,726,907 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1,660.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,451,629 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $174,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255,528 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,483,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $892,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,468 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,485,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $305,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,724,168 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $643,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,645 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

