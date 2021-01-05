The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.67.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank raised The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Southern from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th.

SO traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.87. The stock had a trading volume of 142,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,766,684. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Southern has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $71.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.54.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Southern will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.32%.

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,291 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,030.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $152,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,929,741.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in The Southern by 2.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,832,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,563,321,000 after acquiring an additional 822,854 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The Southern by 11.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,378,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $745,524,000 after buying an additional 1,420,920 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of The Southern by 1.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,756,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,785,000 after buying an additional 133,195 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of The Southern by 7.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,342,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $380,731,000 after buying an additional 533,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of The Southern by 24.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,561,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $340,236,000 after buying an additional 1,274,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

