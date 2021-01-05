The Simply Good Foods (SMPL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $222.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.93 million. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect The Simply Good Foods to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of The Simply Good Foods stock opened at $29.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 99.03 and a beta of 0.78. The Simply Good Foods has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $32.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.01.

In related news, Director Robert G. Montgomery bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $37,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,458.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SMPL shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.82.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

