The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Underweight”

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Monday, AR Network reports. They currently have $99.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PGR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Progressive from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut The Progressive from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine cut The Progressive from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut The Progressive from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Progressive from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Progressive has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.85.

Shares of The Progressive stock opened at $97.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Progressive has a twelve month low of $62.18 and a twelve month high of $102.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.39. The firm has a market cap of $56.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

In other The Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $319,391.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,039,314.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.14, for a total value of $275,729.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,982,840.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,751 shares of company stock worth $5,407,852. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 74.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 0.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 250,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 32.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the third quarter worth $3,604,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

